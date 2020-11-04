Young Sheldon EP Teases 'Unexpected Continuation' of Big Bang Theory Storyline Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

RELATED STORIES 'Young Sheldon': Every 'Big Bang Theory' Cameo, Easter Egg and Future Reveal

Young Sheldon is set to go back to its Big Bang Theory future for its Season 4 premiere.

Ahead of Thursday’s graduation-themed opener (CBS, 8/7c), series co-creator Steve Molaro tells TVLine that the episode will feature yet another significant nod to the mothership, which wrapped its celebrated, 12-season run in May 2019.

“Adult Sheldon is not alone in his narration at the end of the episode,” Molaro teases. “It’s a fun, unexpected continuation of the Big Bang Theory storyline.”

The latest BBT Easter egg comes on the heels of Sheldon’s high school commencement ceremony, which causes a great deal of anxiety for the boy genius. “Sheldon has been striving to [advance] for several years now, and it’s a little bit of ‘be careful what you wish for,'” Molaro says. “Sheldon finally is getting to go to college, and the reality of that, and what it means for his life, starts to dawn on him.”

Not a factor in Sheldon’s imminent meltdown: Finding out that he’s valedictorian, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. “[To him it’s] no big deal,” says Molaro. “‘Of course! Why is anyone surprised?'”

During Season 3, Kaley Cuoco became the first of Jim Parsons’ former costars to pop up on Young Sheldon, when in Episode 10, “Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib,” Sheldon had a nightmare about an impending swim test and found himself taunted by the bacteria-infested pool water, which was voiced by Cuoco.

Six episodes later, Sheldon and George Sr. embarked on a trip to Sheldon’s future alma mater, the California Institute of Technology. In the scene, father and son stood in the doorway of Caltech’s cafeteria, where Sheldon would one day convene with his good friends Leonard Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz and Rajesh Koothrappali. (TVLine has kept a running tally of every Big Bang reference throughout Young Sheldon‘s first three seasons, which you can find here.)

Are you planning to tune in for Young Sheldon‘s high school graduation? Hit the comments and log your predictions for this latest Big Bang Theory Easter egg.