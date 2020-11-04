Election Night Ratings: ABC, NBC Lead Broadcast Networks' Coverage

RELATED STORIES Election 2020: An Ode to CNN's John King

A total of 19.7 million total viewers tuned into the combined Big 4 from 8 to 11 pm ET, down a good 40 percent from what ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox amassed in 2016’s fast nationals.

Of that broadcast audience watching the votes trickle in for incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, ABC accounted for 5.9 million, followed closely by NBC’s 5.7 mil, while CBS and Fox drew 4.4 mil and 3.6 mil, respectively.

The Peacock network dominated in the demo, scoring a 1.7 rating to ABC’s 1.5.

Once cable networks were folded in, coverage of the 2016 presidential election between businessman Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton amassed a total of 71.4 million viewers, while 66.8 million tuned in for the 2012 results (#SimplerTimes).

This year’s cable ratings will reported herewith on Wednesday afternoon, once they become available.