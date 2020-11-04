The Voice: Is Season 19's Winner Among Our Picks for the Best Blind Auditions?

Now that Gwen Stefani has fired off her last Team Gwen T-shirt, Kelly Clarkson has given out her last Team Kelly jacket, Blake Shelton has invited his last contestant to hug his cardboard likeness and John Legend has — thank goodness — for the last time wielded his hand on a stick, The Voice is moving on to Season 19’s Battles. But before the NBC sing-off gets into them (Monday at 8/7c), we’re going to take a second look — and listen — to the Blind Auditions, picking out the 10 vocalists that we think could be real contenders.

Among our selections for the best of the best are an opera singer that Blake said “looks like James Bond standing up there,” an R&B powerhouse whose voice is as flexible as a contortionist’s body, a 14-year-old who belts with the finesse of someone three times his age, a literal showboater who out-Kelly’d Kelly, and a pastor who could easily follow Todd Tilghman’s tracks into the winner’s circle. And they’re just the tip of the iceberg.

The contestant who came in at No. 1 in our ranking of the auditioners likeliest to go the distance and actually win Season 19 is… On second thought, you wouldn’t want us to give you a hint, would you? Of course not. You’d rather peruse the entire Top 10. To do so, click on the photo gallery above — or go here for direct access — then hit the comments with the names of the singers you think we should have included in our list. Tilghman wasn’t even in our Season 18 list of early frontrunners!