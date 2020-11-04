TVLine Items: Interrogation Cancelled, Grey's Casts Following Vet and More

CBS All Access is ending its Interrogation: The streamer has cancelled the Peter Sarsgaard-starring drama after just one season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which premiered Feb. 6 on the streamer, centered on a young man (played by Veronica Mars‘ Kyle Gallner) who was charged and convicted of killing his mother. But even after he began serving a life sentence in prison, he maintained his innocence and fought to overturn his conviction. The Killing vet Sarsgaard played a detective, with David Strathairn (The Expanse) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Let Me In) rounding out the cast.

Each episode revolved around an interrogation taken from real police case files, allowing viewers to play detective and watch the episodes leading up to the finale in any order.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Grey’s Anatomy has tapped Mackenzie Marsh (The Following) to recur during Season 17 as Val Ashton, who is “intelligent, has a fun loving sense of humor, works in publishing, but is extremely lonely,” per our sister site Deadline.

* Live With Kelly and Ryan will celebrates Ripa’s 30th anniversary with The Walt Disney Company on Thursday by reuniting her with All My Children co-stars Eva LaRue, Susan Lucci, Finola Hughes, Cameron Mathison, Walt Willey and Dondre Whitfield, as well as Hope & Faith‘s Faith Ford and Ted McGinley.

* Saturday Night Live has announced that Foo Fighters will serve as the musical guest during the Nov. 7 episode, hosted by Dave Chappelle. The 12-time Grammy-winning rock band — which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its self-titled debut album — has previously served as SNL musical guest seven times.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?