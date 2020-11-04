'Election Night 2' Coverage: What's Preempted on Wednesday Night?

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Interrogation Cancelled, Grey's Casts Following Vet and More

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior finalists will have to “hang in there” a bit longer now that Wednesday’s Season 12 finale has been bumped by Night 2 of presidential election results coverage.

With a Decision 2020: Election Special now occupying NBC primetime tonight, ANW‘s two-hour finale will air this Friday at 8/7c.

The Wall will be bumped for everybody but those in the PT time zone, where it will air at 9 pm.

CBS in turn has trimmed The Amazing Race from a double episode to just one hour, which will air at 8 pm everywhere. (On the East Coast, election coverage will air at 10 pm, leading out of a S.W.A.T. rerun; on the West Coast, news coverage will air at 7 pm.)

Fox’s The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice are thus far staying put for tonight.

Similarly, ABC’s full Wednesday sitcom slate remains intact. The Con however will be bumped by news coverage.

(The CW has Devils and Coroner airing, and has not been carrying primetime election coverage.)

Tuesday night’s election coverage across the Big 4 and five cable networks totaled 50.1 million total viewers from 8 to 11 pm ET, down 30 percent from the 2016 numbers.