Ratings: Simpsons and Harts Enjoy NFL Boosts, Pandora Repeats Its 0.0 Rating

In the latest TV show ratings, The Simpsons‘ 31st annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode delivered 6.5 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating leading out of the San Francisco/Seattle NFL match, improving on its NFL-boosted season opener to mark season highs. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Continuing Fox’s night, Bless the Harts (2.6 mil/0.9) also hit season highs, Bob’s Burgers (1.9 mil/0.7) hit and matched season highs, and Family Guy (1.7 mil/0.7) merely ticked up.

Elsewhere….

ABC | AFV (4.4 mil/0.7) and Card Sharks (2.1 mil/0.3) were steady, Supermarket Sweep (3.4 mil/0.7) slipped for a second straight week and Millionaire (3.2 mil/0.5) dipped.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (14.2 mil/4.0) is up 18 and 8 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

CBS | Star Trek Beyond (2.7 mil/0.4) was on par with last week’s Sunday Night Movie, which I believe was Scream.

THE CW | Pandora (270K/0.0) was steady/didn’t go negative.

