NCIS: New Orleans Team Struggles to 'Weather the Storm' in Season 7 Trailer

NCIS: New Orleans‘ Special Agent Dwayne Pride warns that the team will need “all of our reserves” if they are going to weather the storm that is the COVID pandemic, in the first trailer for Season 7 of the CBS drama.

In the season premiere titled “Something in the Air, Part 1,” airing this Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9:30/8:30c, as New Orleans grapples with the effects of COVID-19, Pride (played by Scott Bakula) sends Tammy and Carter (Vanessa Ferlito and Charles Michael Davis ) to investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship offshore, where they learn that some crew members are infected with the deadly disease. Elsewhere in the video, we see Hannah (Necar Zadegan) on a difficult phone call with her daughter Naomi.

Jefferson Parish coroner Dr. Loretta Wade, meanwhile, will find herself overwhelmed by the high volume in the morgue due to COVID-19 — and by one arrival in particular, someone she had specifically counseled on how best to protect themselves.

That personally affecting discovery “reflects on the first part of the [pandemic] with masks and people saying, ‘No, I’m fine! I don’t need to wear a mask.’ All of those things you hear in the community,” CCH Pounder, who plays Loretta, told TVLine. “So it’s quite a shock to her that she wasn’t listened to, or that it wasn’t that important to this person.”

Pounder says that the season-opening storytelling, set in the early days of COVID, “is remarkably reflective of how New Orleans was in terrible shape, until our mayor [LaToya Cantrell], with the help of her governor [John Bel Edwards], really put her foot down and was very, very strict. And then the numbers went down.” (At least at the time of our early-August interview.)

