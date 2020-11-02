Bridgerton Teaser: Julie Andrews Exposes 19th-Century Sex Scandals in Shondaland Netflix Drama

RELATED STORIES Virgin River Season 2 Trailer: Mel and Jack's Love Triangle Divides the Town

Dame Julie Andrews is ready to spill some tea — and really, who better?

The iconic actress lends her unmistakable voice to “Lady Whistledown,” the faceless purveyor of a high-society gossip page in the world of Netflix’s Bridgerton (Friday, Dec. 25), as heard in the teaser trailer above.

Based on Julia Quinn’s novels, the eight-episode Shondaland series follows Daphne (Younger‘s Phoebe Dynevor), the oldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she seeks a husband in Regency London. All the while, Daphne and her potential suitors live under Lady Whistledown’s omniscient scrutiny.

Daphne finally meets her match — so to speak — in the Duke of Hastings (For the People‘s Regé-Jean Page), a bad-boy bachelor. The two feign mutual disinterest, but as the show’s synopsis puts it, “their attraction is undeniable, and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

Bridgerton also includes Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Bessie Carter aas Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich and Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley.

Chris Van Dusen created the series, and will executive-produce alongside Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers for Shondaland. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Bridgerton, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.