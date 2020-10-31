Sophie Turner to Voice William and Kate's Daughter in The Prince

RELATED STORIES Tiny Toons Reboot Lands Two-Season Order at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

Sophie Turner is joining a new — and vastly different — game of thrones.

The actress, best known for portraying Sansa Stark on a certain HBO drama, is set to join HBO Max’s upcoming The Prince, a satire of British royals told through the eyes of a young Prince George, eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate. Turner will voice George’s younger sister and fourth-in-line for the throne, Princess Charlotte.

Created and executive-produced by Gary Janetti (Family Guy) and inspired by his popular Instagram account, The Prince will take a biting look at the life of the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child. Each episode will spotlight George as he finds his path in life “from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.”

Turner will star alongside Janetti as Prince George, Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle and fellow Thrones alum Iwan Rheon, who will voice Prince William.

