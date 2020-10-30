Stephen Amell Sustains Back Injury on Set of Starz Wrestling Drama Heels

RELATED STORIES Arrow Comic-Con Flashback: Revisit 8 Years of Cast Videos, From the Origin Story to Stephen Amell's Final Wish

Stephen Amell is currently recuperating after injuring his back earlier this week while filming his Atlanta-based Starz wrestling drama Heels, TVLine has learned exclusively.

“While performing a stunt on the set of Heels this week, Stephen Amell sustained an injury to his back,” a rep for Starz confirms. “Following a medical evaluation, he is now resting and recovering at home in anticipation of his return to set. Production continues as Stephen recuperates.”

Amell was immediately assessed by the show’s on-set medic and stunt/wrestling coordinators following his injury, which occurred while executing a thoroughly rehearsed stunt. Heels is required to have a stunt coordinator, as well as a team including both stunt and wrestling trainers, to be on set while the actors engage in physical activities.

News of Amell’s injury come just days after the actor revealed that he recently battled COVID-19. On the latest episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast — which was recorded on Oct. 20, a full week before its release — Amell walked listeners through his experience of testing positive, quarantining and eventually being cleared to return to set.

“When it happened, when I got the positive test, for me it became, ‘Holy f–k! I just destroyed this show because I’m No. 1 on the call sheet and I work every day, more or less,” Amell said. “I’m in my head going, ‘S–t! They’re going to have to shut down the production. We’re not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?'”

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to (and just as hard to leave behind).

Heels stars Amell as Jack, the charismatic villain — or heel — of the Duffy Wrestling Association; Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as Ace, Jack’s younger brother; Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse) as Crystal, a 20-year-old wrestler’s valet who yearns to compete as a wrestler herself; Alison Luff will as Staci, the reluctant young matriarch of a family-owned wrestling promotion; and Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight) as Willie, Jack’s business partner and the brains behind the local wrestling organization. Additional cast members include Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Allen Maldonado (black-ish) and NFL vet James Harrison Jr.

Prior to Heels, Amell spent eight seasons playing Oliver Queen on The CW’s Arrow, occasionally crossing over into other Arrowverse properties like The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Amell’s other small-screen credits include roles on ABC’s Private Practice, HBO’s Hung and The CW’s The Vampire Diaries.