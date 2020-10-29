Virgin River Season 2 Trailer: Mel and Jack's Love Triangle Divides the Town

RELATED STORIES The Crown Season 4 Trailer: See (and Hear!) Gillian Anderson's Stunning Transformation Into Margaret Thatcher

Mel, Jack and Charmaine’s love triangle is all anyone in Virgin River can talk about these days. In fact, they’re literally taking sides.

Netflix on Thursday released the official trailer for the romantic drama’s long-awaited second season — premiering on Friday, Nov. 27 — which picks up with Alexandra Breckenridge’s character resigned to a life without love.

“There’s no escaping the fact that Charmaine, Jack and I are all going to have to deal with an awkward situation while I finish out my year,” Mel says atop the two-minute sneak peek. But as Doc wisely points out, “When you let something simmer for too long, eventually it’ll boil over.”

Mel insists that Jack belongs with Charmaine, the woman carrying his child, but he points out a minor snag in her plan: “I’m not in love with her.”

Thus begins another round of courtship for Jack and Mel, the couple with “more sparks than a Fourth of July parade,” as Hope notes in the trailer. “It’s a damn shame they aren’t together.” (You’re preaching to the choir, lady!)

Virgin River stars Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Jenny Cooper as Joey, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Mattheson as Doc, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie and Bejamin Hollingsworth as Dan.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Virgin River Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.