TVLine Items: Y&R's Nina Returns, NBC Sets Kids' Nightly News and More

The Young and the Restless is welcoming back a familiar face: Tricia Cast will reprise her role as Nina Webster in early November, EW.com reports. She will also appear during the week of Nov. 30 as the CBS soap celebrates its 12,000th episode.

Nina — who was last seen on the sudser seven years ago — will reunite with her friend Christine (Lauralee Bell) and check in with her son Chance (Donny Boaz) when she returns.

* Lester Holt will anchor a Kids’ Edition of NBC’s Nightly News broadcast, beginning this Saturday morning, our sister site Variety reports.

* Dakota Johnson (Ben and Kate) and Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) will star in and executive-produce an adaptation of Bexy Cameron’s upcoming memoir Cult Following, which recounts the author’s upbringing in the notorious cult Children of God, our sister site Deadline reports. A network or streaming service is not yet attached to the project.

* Tyler Perry’s Ruthless will return for Season 2 on Thursday, Nov. 26 on BET+.

* Netflix has ordered the CG animated family action-comedy My Dad the Bounty Hunter, voiced by Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), Variety reports.

* Erika Alexander (Black Lightning, Living Single) will recur in the forthcoming Starz comedy Run the World, about “a group of Black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination.”

* Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight), James Nesbitt (The Missing), Richard Armitage (Berlin Station) and Sarah Parish (Broadchurch) will star in an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel Stay Close for Netflix, per Deadline. The series follows “three people living comfortable lives who each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect.”

