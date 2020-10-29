The Crown Season 4 Trailer: See (and Hear!) Gillian Anderson's Stunning Transformation Into Margaret Thatcher

RELATED STORIES The Crown: Princess Diana Meets the Queen in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

After watching the new trailer for The Crown, even longtime Gillian Anderson fans might not believe what they’re seeing… or hearing.

The X-Files star disappears into the role of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix royal drama (premiering Sunday, Nov. 15), with the help of a voluminous wig and a pinched voice that matches Thatcher’s. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we see Anderson’s Thatcher chatting with Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II and commenting on how much the two women have in common. In fact, they’re just about the same age… but Thatcher is slightly older, she points out.

Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip scoffs at the prospect of two women running the country, but Elizabeth fires back: “Perhaps that’s precisely what this country needs.” The two women do clash, though, over the economy and various domestic crises, with Thatcher assuring Elizabeth that she’s very comfortable with making enemies.

We also get a glimpse of Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles meeting the future Princess Diana for the first time, as the media and British people clamor to get close to their future queen. Elizabeth’s mother is certain the young girl will “bend” to the monarchy’s whims… and if she doesn’t, “she’ll break,” Princess Margaret predicts.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at The Crown‘s new season, and then tell us in the comments: What are you most looking forward to seeing in Season 4?