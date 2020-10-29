No Activity Renewed for (Animated!) Season 4 at CBS All Access

No Activity is coming back for a fourth season at CBS All Access — and it’s getting a massive makeover, too.

The half-hour police comedy, which was previously a live-action series, will be completely animated for Season 4, the streamer announced Thursday. Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows will be back to respectively voice Nick Cullen and Judd Tolbeck in the new episodes. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We are so excited to welcome back the hilarious team behind No Activity for a fourth season and can’t wait to show fans their favorite mediocre law enforcement agents brought to life in animated form,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. “[Series co-creators] Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell never cease to amaze with their unique wit and ability to make the mundane lives of these cops extraordinarily funny, and we’re thrilled that our long-standing partnership with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions continues to grow and evolve. We look forward to the crazy antics and misunderstandings Cullen finds himself entangled in — and with whom — in the series’ fourth season.”

Added Brammall and O’Donnell: “We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities animation will open up for the No Activity universe. We love drawing and have always wanted to express ourselves creatively in that medium. Then the network saw our drawings and said they would be more comfortable hiring actual animation people. Our feelings were hurt but we’re still very excited.”

Season 4 will find Cullen realizing his dream of joining the FBI, but he’ll soon discover that being an FBI agent isn’t that special, after all. “After being assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. A large scale operation soon takes aim at the cult, but it’s unclear which side will break first,” the logline reads. “Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Toldbeck’s, who adjusts to life with a new partner of his own.”

The show’s pickup has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard. No Activity fans, how do you feel about this jump to animation? Tell us below!