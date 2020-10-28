Narcos: Mexico Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix Amid Showrunner Switch

Nearly nine months after Season 2 came and went, Narcos: Mexico has been renewed for a third season at Netflix. In confirming the news, the streamer also announced a big change behind-the-scenes: Series co-creator Carlo Bernard will take the showrunner reins from the longtime Narcos boss Eric Newman. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Narcos franchise first launched on Netflix back in August 2015. Its first two seasons focused exclusively on Pablo Escobar, while Season 3 turned its attention to the rise of the Cali Cartel in the wake of the cocaine kingpin’s death. Opting not to order a fourth season, Netflix in 2018 instead launched Narcos: Mexico, billing it as a brand new series.

Addressing his exit as showrunner, Newman — who is currently under an overall deal at Netflix — said in a statement, “I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows. Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands.”

In other Season 3 news, Wagner Moura, who starred as Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos, will return to the franchise, directing two Season 3 episodes.

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 “examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters,” per Netflix. “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

Returning series regulars include Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.