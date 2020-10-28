Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo: This 'Could Very Well Be' the Final Season

Freely admitting that she is serving up USDA Prime “clickbait,” Ellen Pompeo says that Grey’s Anatomy‘s upcoming 17th season “very well could be” the end for ABC’s top-rated and second-most watched drama.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it,” Pompeo shared as part of our sister site Variety’s in-depth retrospective on the medical drama (which returns Thursday, Nov. 12 with a two-hour premiere).

“I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now,” said Pompeo, who in May 2019 extended through Season 17 a headline-making pact that reportedly pays her north of $550,000 per episode. “I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be.”

But as noted above, Pompeo full well knew the noise these new quotes would make. “There’s your sound bite!” she told Variety. “There’s your clickbait! ABC’s on the phone!” TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

On a more serious note… Pompeo said that in mulling her future and thus Grey’s Anatomy‘s own, “I don’t take the decision lightly,” given that the series employs a lot of people and offers a large forum to address issues. “I’m very grateful for it.”

“I’m just weighing out creatively what can we do,” she said, going into a season that will acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on front line workers such as Meredith, Bailey et al. “I’m really, really, really excited about this season. It’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s really true.”

