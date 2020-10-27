Uzo Aduba to Lead In Treatment Reboot

RELATED STORIES Yep, That's Nicole Kidman Singing Undoing's 'Dream' Theme -- Watch

HBO is moving forward with its plans for an In Treatment reboot, and Uzo Aduba has found herself in the hot seat.

The three-time Emmy Award winner will star as the “observant, empathetic” Dr. Brooke Lawrence, who counsels a “diverse trio of patients … while she wrestles with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.” In Treatment is expected to return sometime in 2021.

Best known for playing Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black from 2013 to 2019, Aduba recently starred in FX’s Mrs. America. The former earned Aduba her first two Emmys, while the latter earned her a third.

Based on the Israel series BeTipul, HBO’s In Treatment originally aired for three seasons (2008–2010). The show centered on Dr. Paul Weston’s (Gabriel Byrne) weekly sessions with his patients, as well as with his own therapist. Each season focused on a different group of patients, and thus featured a predominantly new cast.

In Treatment took home two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2008 — Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Dianne Wiest and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Glynn Turman. Byrne also took home a Golden Globe Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2009.

