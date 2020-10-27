TVLine Items: Demi to Host People's Choice, RHOBH's New Recruit and More

Singer/actress Demi Lovato has added hosting the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards to her calendar.

Lovato will take the reins of the ceremony, airing live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9/8c.

A list of the TV nominees can be found here. As previously announced, actress/singer/producer Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon of 2020 award.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has added Real Coco founder Crystal Kung Minkoff to the cast for Season 11, our sister site Variety reports. Kung Minkoff will be the franchise’s first-ever Asian American cast member. Plus, Kathy Hilton — sister of RHOBH star Kyle Richards and mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton — will appear as a “friend” in Season 11, per Variety.

* A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is now available to stream for free for non-subscribers through the end of the year at hbomax.com/votebecause.

* Alicia von Rittberg (Genius) will headline the forthcoming Starz drama Becoming Elizabeth, about the early years of Queen Elizabeth I, our sister site Deadline reports.

* truTV has ordered 10 episodes of Big Trick Energy, in which longtime friends/master magicians Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer “venture into the real world to both shock and awe unsuspecting spectators — and each other — with their unique brand of extreme, provocative, mind-blowing magic.”

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?