Netflix Casts Young Colin Kaepernick in Limited Series About NFL Star's Past

Netflix is quickly becoming Jaden Michael‘s home field. The actor, who recently battled the undead in the Lorne Michaels comedy Vampires vs. the Bronx, has been tapped to play Colin Kaepernick in the streamer’s upcoming limited series about the athlete and activist’s upbringing.

Colin in Black & White is a six-episode drama that will “provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family. It will follow his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.” Kaepernick will narrate the series as his present-day self.

Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) is writing and serving as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said when the bio-series was first announced in June. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

In addition to starring in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Michael’s small-screen credits include roles on shows like Blue Bloods, Gotham and Dora the Explorer.

