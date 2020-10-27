Assassin's Creed Live-Action Series, Based on Video Games, Eyed at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Selena Sings Her Way to Stardom in Trailer for Netflix Bio-Series — Watch

Selena Sings Her Way to Stardom in Trailer for Netflix Bio-Series — Watch Netflix Orders Supernatural Horror Series Archive 81 From Boys EP

Assassin’s Creed is getting the live-action treatment once again. Netflix is developing a TV series based on the popular video game franchise, as part of a new deal between the streamer and video game company Ubisoft.

Netflix’s pact with Ubisoft entails multiple Assassin’s Creed projects, including animated and anime series inspired by the games. For now, the live-action adaptation is the first series in the works, with Netflix actively seeking a showrunner for the drama.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s vice president of original series. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Assassin’s Creed follows the ongoing, years-old struggle for peace between groups known as the Assassins and the Templars. The franchise kicked off in 2007 with the release of Assassin’s Creed and now includes 11 total video games. A 12th installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is set for release in November.

The games were previously adapted into a live-action film in 2016, which starred Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Brendan Gleeson. A book series set within the video game universe has also been published, with the most recent volume released in October 2017.