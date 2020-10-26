Selena Sings Her Way to Stardom in Trailer for Netflix Bio-Series — Watch

RELATED STORIES Selena: The Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer

Netflix is adding a little bidi bidi bom bom to your Monday, by way of a full-length trailer for its Selena Quintanilla-Pérez bio-series.

Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) stars in the coming-of-age drama, which follows the titular singer as she navigates a career in the music industry. “Before she became the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice,” the official description reads. “Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.”

Though Selena’s life and career were tragically cut short at the age of 23, when she was shot and killed by her friend Yolanda Saldívar, the trailer above focuses largely on her rise to fame, and the impacts, both positive and negative, that success had on Selena and her family.

Selena: The Series will be split into two parts, with Part 1 — consisting of six hour-long episodes — dropping on Friday, Dec. 4. The cast also includes Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) as Selena’s oldest brother; Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) as Selena’s father; Noemí González (The Young and the Restless) as Selena’s sister; and Seidy López (Training Day) as Selena’s mother.

Check out the full trailer for Selena: The Series above, then drop a comment with your initial thoughts!