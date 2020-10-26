Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Ending in December — Watch Trailer for Part 4

The Spellmans’ final battle is within sight, and as Ambrose ominously declares in the first official teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, “We have never faced a peril such as this — there is another war brewing.”

Netflix announced Monday that it’s closing out 2020 with the final eight episodes of CAOS, which will drop on Thursday, Dec. 31. For more clarification on exactly what Sabrina & Co. will be facing, let’s turn to the streamer’s official synopsis:

“Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Returning for the series’ final installment are Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, Miranda Otto as Zelda, Ross Lynch as Harvey, Lucy Davis as Hilda, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose, Michelle Gomez as Ms. Wardwell, Jaz Sinclair as Roz, Lachlan Watson as Theo, Gavin Leatherwood as Nick, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha, Abigail Cowen as Dorcas and Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, among others.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Sabrina‘s final episodes, then drop a comment with your hopes below. How do you want these characters’ stories to end?