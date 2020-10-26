Netflix Orders Supernatural Horror Series Archive 81 From Boys EP

RELATED STORIES Selena Sings Her Way to Stardom in Trailer for Netflix Bio-Series -- Watch

Netflix is raiding Archive 81, ordering a series adaptation of the popular found footage horror podcast. Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) will serve as showrunner/EP.

Starring Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss, The Detour) and Dina Shihabi (Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the eight-episode supernatural/horror thriller centers on Athie’s Dan Turner, an archivist who takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994 and finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

Stranger Things‘ Rebecca Thomas is on board to direct four of the eight episodes. Original Archive 81 podcast creators Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell serve as co-producers on the series.

“With Archive 81, we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist — while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core,” said Sonnenshine in a statement. “Alongside the talented Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi… I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure.”