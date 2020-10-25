TV's 20 Best Teen Dramas, Ranked

Slam your bedroom door and crank up the angstiest tunes you’ve got, because we’re about to dive into the wonderful world of teen dramas.

Television has gifted us with countless iconic teen-centric series throughout the years, so to narrow the genre down to its best 20 — much less rank them by quality — was no easy task. In fact, of all the rankings TVLine has assembled during these trying quaran-times, this list divided our staff like few others.

Before we dive in, here are a few fun facts: Our list includes six classics from The WB; three properties that are currently being rebooted; two shows about vampires; two underrated gems that were canceled after just one season; and two iconic dramas starring the late, great Luke Perry. #TheMoreYouKnow

Another thing: As stated, this list only includes teen dramas. So sitcoms like Boy Meets World, dramatic as they loved to be at times (*cough* Shawn’s drunk at Christmas again!), weren’t eligible for inclusion. That said, we also included a few shows that you might consider “adult” or “family” dramas, but you know what? We counted them anyway. Because it’s our list.

Browse our ranking of TV’s top teen dramas — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own picks below.

