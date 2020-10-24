The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Oct. 25

RELATED STORIES It's... Fall TV Calendar, The Sequel! 85+ Late October/November Dates to Save

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 16 premieres (including new seasons of American Housewife, The Mandalorian, Superstore and This Is Us), 11 finales (including Archer, Big Brother and The Haves and the Have Nots) and myriad specials (including primetime editions of The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal).

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

9 pm Flesh and Blood Season 1 finale (PBS)

9 pm Marvel’s Spider-Man Season 3 finale (Disney XD)

9 pm The Undoing limited series premiere (HBO)

12 am The Eric Andre Show Season 5 premiere (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, OCT. 26

3 am The Creepshow Halloween Special (Shudder)

3 am Temple (UK) Stateside premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

9 pm Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event special (CBS)

10 pm One Day at a Time Season 4 broadcast finale (CBS; two episodes)

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

3 am Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 finale (OWN)

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night special (CBS)

9 pm 2020 Hip Hop Awards (BET)

9 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime special (CBS)

9 pm The Soul of America documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm This Is Us Season 5 premiere (NBC; two hours)

10:30 pm Kal Penn Approves This Message Season 1 finale (Freeform)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

3 am Holidate film premiere (Netflix)

7 pm Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story documentary premiere (HBO)

8 pm The Amazing Race time slot premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Wall Season 3 finale (NBC)

8:30 pm American Housewife Season 5 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Big Brother Season 22 finale (CBS; two hours)

10 pm Archer Season 11 finale (FXX)

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

3 am That Animal Rescue Show series premiere (CBS All Access; all episodes)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 finale (ABC)

8 pm Superstore Season 6 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Press Your Luck Season 2 finale (ABC)

11 pm Deutschland 89 final season premiere (SundanceTV)

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

3 am The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere (Disney+)

3 am Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tehran Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Truth Seekers series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

9 pm Citizen Bio documentary premiere (Showtime)

9 pm The Deciders: A CBS News Special (CBS)

9 pm The Osbournes Want to Believe: Night of Terror special (Travel Channel)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.