Ratings: Friday Big Brother Ties Shark Tank, World Series Slides With Game 3

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ special Friday installment of Big Brother drew 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, marking Season 22 lows yet tying Shark Tank for the night’s non-sports demo win. Leading out of that, Undercover Boss (2.2 mil/0.3) hit and tied season lows.

Fox’s coverage of the World Series Game 3 averaged 5.9 mil and a 1.3, down 18 and 28 percent from the preliminary numbers for the first two match-ups, yet still easily dominating the night.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5) ticked down opposite stiffer competition…. The CW’s Masters of Illusion (704K/0.1) and World’s Funniest Animals (703K/0.1) held steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

