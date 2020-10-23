Jessica Chastain Joins Oscar Isaac in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, Replacing Michelle Williams in Recast

RELATED STORIES Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in HBO's Adaptation of Jo Nesbo Novel The Son

Oscar Isaac is swapping onscreen wives: Jessica Chastain will now star opposite Isaac in HBO’s adaptation of Scenes From a Marriage, replacing the previously announced Michelle Williams, according to our sister site Deadline. (Williams reportedly had to drop out of the project due to scheduling issues.)

Based on the Ingmar Bergman classic, HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage will star Chastain and Isaac as a modern American couple in an adaptation that brings a fresh perspective to the original’s “depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce.” Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson starred in the 1973 original directed by Bergman, which began as a Swedish TV miniseries and was later edited down for theatrical release.

Hagai Levi (The Affair, In Treatment) will write and direct the HBO series and serve as an executive producer. Chastain and Isaac will serve as EPs as well.

Chastain is best known for her film work, including Zero Dark Thirty and The Help, both of which earned her Oscar nominations. She’s also set to play country music legend Tammy Wynette in the upcoming Spectrum Originals limited series George & Tammy. This project represents a reunion of sorts for Chastain and Isaac: The two played husband and wife in the 2014 crime drama A Most Violent Year.