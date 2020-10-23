Dash & Lily Trailer: Netflix's Christmas-Themed Series Launches Romantic Scavenger Hunt Across New York City

RELATED STORIES The Prom: Meryl Streep and More Sing Out in Netflix Musical's Teaser Trailer

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York. Netflix on Friday released the full-length trailer for Season 1 of Dash & Lily, a festive romantic comedy set in the greatest city in the world.

Here’s what to expect, per the streamer’s official synopsis: “A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.”

Based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, the series stars Midori Francis (The Birch) as Lily, Austin Abrams (This Is Us, Euphoria) as Dash, Dante Brown (Lethal Weapon) as Boomer and Troy Iwata (Katy Keene) as Langston.

Additional cast members include Keana Marie as Sofia, James Saito as Arthur, Jodi Long as Mrs. Basil E., Glenn McCuen as Edgar Thibaud, Michael Park as Gordon, Gideon Emery as Adam, Jennifer Ikeda as Grace, Diego Guevara as Benny, Agneeta Thacker as Priya, Leah Kreitz as Aryn and Ianne Fields Stewart as Roberta.

Series creator Joe Tracz serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things, Unsolved Mysteries) and Nick Jonas for Image 32.

The show’s eight-episode first season premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Dash & Lily, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.