TVLine Items: Your Honor Gets Court Date, Extra SNL Episode and More

Court will be in session with Showtime’s limited series Your Honor on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c.

The 10-episode thriller, from showrunner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and executive producers Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), stars Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) as a well-respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The twist? The victim is the son of a major crime boss (Boardwalk Empire‘s Michael Stuhlbarg). The cast also includes Hope Davis (For the People), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black).

Press PLAY above to watch the latest trailer for the series.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Saturday Night Live has added a sixth consecutive episode to its fall run, which is set to air Nov. 7 — aka the weekend after Election Day. NBC has yet to announce who will host on Oct. 31 or Nov. 7.

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will air the live one-hour episode “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again)” on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT.

* CBS has slated the special Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy for Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 pm. Alicia Keys, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington will host, with appearances by Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O’Neal, Tan France, Wilmer Valderrama and more, plus musical performances by Alicia Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes.

* Queen of the South has promoted Molly Burnett, who plays drug operation member Kelly Anne, to series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Former figure skater Adam Rippon is developing a figure skating comedy for NBC, about “the oversized ambitions, underwhelming talent and boundless heart as one woman fights her family, failing knees and every other skater on the ice,” our sister site Variety reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?