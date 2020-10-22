TV Ratings: black-ish Returns Steady, While Conners Dips in Wednesday Move

In the latest TV show ratings, The Goldbergs‘ double-episode Season 8 premiere averaged 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down just 3 percent a tenth from its prior average.

ABC’s The Conners opened Season 3 with 4.8 mil and a 0.9 (and an average TVLine reader grade of “B+”; read post mortem), down 17 percent from what its sophomore run did leading off Tuesdays. Also moving to Wednesdays, though with a stronger lead-in (The Conners vs. mixed-ish), black-ish drew 3 mil and a 0.6 (TVLine reader grade “A-“), which is on par with its Season 6 average (2.6 mil/0.6). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

FOX | World Series Game 2 coverage (7.2 mil/1.8) exactly matched Game 1’s fast nationals.

CBS | Big Brother (4.1 mil/0.9) and The Amazing Race (3.2 mil/0.7) both dipped.

NBC | The Wall (3.5 mil/0.6) hit Season 3B highs with its relocation to Wednesdays, but American Ninja Warrior (2.5 mil/0.4) drew its second-lowest numbers of Season 12.

THE CW | Devils (699K/0.1) and Coroner (765K/0.1) were steady.

