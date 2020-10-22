RELATED STORIES Trump and Biden's Microphones Will Be Muted During Final Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump followed through on his threat and released footage from his contentious 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl ahead of Sunday’s broadcast.

Trump posted the 37-minute footage to Facebook on Thursday. (Watch the video here.) In it, Stahl repeatedly challenges the president on his claims, such as when he says, “We created the greatest economy in the history of our country.” She interrupts, “You know that’s not true,” to which he replies, “It is true.” Stahl responds, “No.”

Trump sat down with Stahl for an interview on Tuesday, but reportedly cut it short after just 45 minutes and refused to return to tape a scheduled joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence. (Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris were also interviewed for Sunday’s episode.)

Below, watch a clip of the moment that Trump decides to leave the interview.

Raw footage: Trump walks out of interview after complaining that Lesley Stahl's questions were too tough for him pic.twitter.com/5MplZffcF4 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) October 22, 2020

Trump soon took to Twitter to complain about the interview, posting video of Stahl not wearing a mask and later adding that “for the sake of accuracy in reporting,” he was considering posting video of his interview early “so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about.” He also called the interview a “terrible Electoral Intrusion.”

As for where the video footage came from, the White House told 60 Minutes that they were taping the interview for archival purposes only, per a CBS insider. Also, the video of Stahl not wearing a mask was taken immediately following the interview when she spoke to her producers, the insider says, and she did wear a mask when she entered the White House and leading up to the interview.

Trump’s posting of the full video came hours after 60 Minutes released its first excerpt from the interview, which you can watch below.

Watch more of Lesley Stahl’s interview with President Trump, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zA5q4pFxeI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 22, 2020

60 Minutes still plans to air Stahl’s interviews with Trump and Pence, as well as with Biden and Harris, this Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7:30/6:30c. The show released a statement via Twitter Thursday, which you can read in full below:

The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. 60 Minutes, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week. Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America… and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.

