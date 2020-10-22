The Prom: Meryl Streep and More Sing Out in Netflix Musical's Teaser Trailer

Prom season is arriving early this year. Netflix on Thursday released the first teaser trailer for The Prom, Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the short-lived Broadway musical, giving us our first look at Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and more big-time stars in action.

The movie-musical follows Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden), a pair of New York-based actors in a pickle; their costly new Broadway show has flopped, threatening to flatline both of their careers. Meanwhile, an Indiana high school student named Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) is heartbroken to learn that she isn’t allowed to attend prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

Dee Dee and Barry catch wind of Emma’s plight, deeming it a cause worth fighting for — mostly because it has the potential to rehabilitate their public image. So the duo makes tracks for Indiana, bringing fellow actors Angie (Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells) along for the ride. Unfortunately, this act of semi-sincere activism blows up in everyone’s faces, forcing the foursome to rally together and give Emma the magical prom night she deserves.

Additional cast members include Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, and Nathaniel J. Potvin.

