Miracle Workers Renewed at TBS — Where Will Season 3 Take Place?

TBS’ Miracle Workers oughta watch out for that dysentery, because they’re headed to the Oregon Trail.

The cabler’s anthology comedy has been renewed for Season 3, TVLine has learned, with leading men Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe both returning for the new episodes.

Set in the year 1844, Miracle Workers‘ third season will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (played by Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

Karan Soni, who appeared in the first two seasons of Miracle Workers, will also be back for Season 3.

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick, both of whom have worked as producers on the show, will take over as showrunners for Season 3.

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” Mirk and Padnick said in a statement. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

Miracle Workers‘ pickup has been added to our Cable Renewal Scorecard. Are you glad to hear it will be back? Tell us below!