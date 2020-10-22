Christmas on the Square Trailer: Netflix Musical Features Angelic Vocals by Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski

RELATED STORIES Netflix's 'Here for the Holidays' Slate — Get the Complete Lineup

Netflix's 'Here for the Holidays' Slate — Get the Complete Lineup Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' Slate Kicks Off October 24 (Full Schedule)

Dolly Parton attempts to unite the haves and the have nots and salvage the holiday season (through song!) in the full-length trailer for Netflix’s Christmas on the Square, which the streaming service released Thursday.

The upcoming musical — premiering on Sunday, Nov. 22 — centers on Regina Fuller (The Good Fight‘s Christine Baranski), “a rich and nasty woman [who] returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer, right before Christmas,” according to the official logline. “However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love (Everwood‘s Treat Williams), and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (played by Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart.”

The film, which features 14 original songs by Parton, was directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis (black-ish), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Mary Lane Haskell (Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors), Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Matthew Johnson (of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) and Selah Kimbro Jones (Star).

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square is part of Netflix’s “Here for the Holidays” lineup, which consists of more than 30 Christmas movies, TV shows and specials set to debut between late October and mid-December. This year’s titles include Holidate (starring Scream Queens‘ Emma Roberts), Operation Christmas Drop (led by The Vampire Diaries‘ Kat Graham) and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (featuring Godfather of Harlem‘s Forest Whitaker). Also on tap are sequels to fan-favorites The Christmas Chronicles and The Princess Switch.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll be adding Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square to your Netflix queue.