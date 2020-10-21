Baited's Ziwe Fumudoh to EP, Star in Sketch Comedy Series for Showtime

RELATED STORIES Stephen Colbert Heads Back to Showtime for Live Election Special

Showtime is looking to bait new viewers with a variety series from rising comedian Ziwe Fumudoh (better known simply as Ziwe), TVLine has learned.

Ziwe’s untitled variety show, which received a straight-to-series order, will feature “interviews, sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable real-world rendezvous between everyday people and Ziwe,” per a statement from Vinnie Malhotra, Showtime’s executive vice president of nonfiction programming.

Despite writing for shows like Desus & Mero and The Rundown With Robin Thede, as well lending her voice to Showtime’s Our Cartoon President, the comedian is perhaps best known for her weekly Instagram Live show Baited With Ziwe. A reinvention of a web series she made for YouTube several years ago, Baited finds Ziwe grilling celebrities — noteworthy guests have included Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan — about their thoughts on race. (It’s cringeworthy in the best way possible.)

“Ziwe has clearly emerged as an auteur voice in comedy and culture,” Malhotra said in a statement. “She has turned all of our heads here at Showtime, and we’re excited to be the home for her new series as she continues to grow her edgy and hilarious brand of commentary on race, politics and everything in-between.”

Adds Ziwe, “I am beyond excited to make my dream a reality with the brilliant minds at Showtime and A24! I can’t wait to make an iconic show with even more iconic guests.”

