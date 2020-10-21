TV Ratings: World Series Opener Tops Tuesday, Down Sharply vs. 2019

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s coverage of the World Series opener between the Dodgers and Rays averaged 7.2 million total viewers and a Tuesday-topping 1.8 demo rating — though down sharply from the preliminary numbers (11.6 mil/2.9) for last year’s Nationals/Astros Game 1. Check back later for the final tally! 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7.5 mil/1.0) was down a tick from Monday’s premiere, but teed up Transplant for Stateside highs of 4.3 mil/0.6.

ABC | The Bachelorette (4.1 mil.1.1) slipped about 20 percent from last week. Leading out of that, a Supermarket Sweeeeeeep! encore did 1.8 mil and a 0.4.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (723K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (379K/0.1) both dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | The FBI Declassified (2.9 mil/0.4) was expectedly down from last week’s post-NFL outing.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

