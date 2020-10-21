Animaniacs Reboot Trailer Offers First Look at Pinky and the Brain's Return

RELATED STORIES Hulu's Helstrom: Grade the Premiere!

“Quantum mechanics, quinoa wraps, Queen Bey — we’ve missed so much!” The Warner Brothers (and the Warner Sister!) are back to explore the trappings of the modern world in the official trailer for Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot.

And you’ll be happy to know that Yakko, Wakko and Dot are just as self-aware as ever, opening the trailer by explaining that “reboots are symptomatic of a fundamental lack of originality in Hollywood.” That is, until Hulu offers them a ludicrous amount of money to return to TV after 22 years away.

We’re then given a glimpse at some of the trio’s impending shenanigans, including a pretty pony with an ugly prediction, the siblings’ anime-style transformation, and what appears to be a giant baby Donald Trump cyclops. Because why not.

The two-minute sneak peek also offers a first look at the return of Pinky and the Brain, the former of which attempts to navigate the world of online dating, only to encounter an endless stream of literal catfish.

Our only complaint? There’s no sign of Animaniacs‘ beloved supporting characters — Hello Nurse, Slappy Squirrel, the Goodfeathers, Rita and Runt, Buttons and Mindy, Minerva Mink, etc. — leading us to believe that they won’t feature into these initial 13 episodes. (Fingers crossed we’ll seem in the already-ordered second season.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot, premiering Nov. 20, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.