TVLine Items: Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer, Days Resumes Filming and More

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are again spending the holidays at the North Pole in the trailer for the Netflix movie sequel The Christmas Chronicles 2, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25.

“It’s been two years since siblings Kate (played by Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed,” reads the official synopsis. “Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).” Hawn, of course, reprises her role as Mrs. Claus.

* Days of Our Lives resumed production on Tuesday following a brief shutdown dictated by a staff member’s positive COVID diagnosis.

* Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) has joined the ABC medical drama pilot Triage, playing the no-nonsense Dr. Elisa Jeffers, who is the best friend/roommate of Parisa Fitz-Henley’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Recent Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will star in ABC’s limited series The Women of the Movement as Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till after he was murdered in the Jim Crow South, per Deadline.

* HBO Max’s half-hour dramedy Generation, from producer Lena Dunham, has tapped the following actors to recur: J. August Richards (Angel), John Ross Bowie (Speechless), Anthony Keyvan (Alexa & Katie), Diego Josef (Goliath), Mary Birdsong (Succession), Patricia De Leon (Mayans M.C.) and Sydney Mae Diaz (High Fidelity).

* Netflix has ordered to series First Kill, a YA vampire drama based on the short story by Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, with Emma Roberts producing, Deadline reports. Written/showrun by Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire), the series follows teen vampire Juliette as she sets her sights on new-girl-in-town Calliope as her first kill in order to take her place among a powerful vampire family. But unbeknownst to Juliette, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers.

* MeTV in January 2021 will launch Toon In With Me, a weekday morning show hosted by comedian Bill Leffs and featuring sketches, guests, games and more, leading into classic cartoon shorts. MeTV will also launch, in early 2021, Saturday Morning Cartoons, a three-hour block of animated favorites.

* Netflix has released the official trailer for its Shawn Mendes documentary In Wonder, “a heartfelt look at a songwriter and performer wrestling with the pressures of stardom and the emotional tolls of coming-of-age while the world watches.” The film drops on Monday, Nov. 23.

