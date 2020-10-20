Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in HBO's Adaptation of Jo Nesbo Novel The Son

RELATED STORIES Euphoria to Air Two Bonus Episodes Prior to Season 2, Starting in December

Euphoria to Air Two Bonus Episodes Prior to Season 2, Starting in December Connie Britton Among 10 Cast in HBO's Resort-Set Limited Series White Lotus, From Enlightened Creator

Jake Gyllenhaal‘s series-regular TV debut is officially set at HBO. The Academy Award-nominated actor will executive-produce and star in a limited series adaptation of Norwegian author Jo Nesbo’s 2014 novel The Son, TVLine has learned.

Described as a “tale of vengeance set amid Oslo’s brutal hierarchy of corruption,” The Son will be written by Lenore Zion and directed by Denis Villeneuve. They will also executive-produce alongside Gyllenhaal, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Riva Marker and Athena Wickham.

“Jonah and Lisa are a formidable creative force and we are excited to collaborate with them again, alongside the brilliant Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbo’s novel,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement. “Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past. We are beyond excited to see how this powerhouse team tackles this exceptional work.”

Additional EPs include David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, Svetlana Metkina, Nesbo and Niclas Salomonsson.

Will you follow Gyllenhaal to the small screen? Drop a comment with your thoughts on HBO’s The Son below.