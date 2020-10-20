9-1-1, Lone Star, The Resident and Prodigal Son Return to Fox With New Seasons in January — Watch Promo

RELATED STORIES The Masked Singer: New Clues About Serpent, Whatchamacallit and More

Fox is bringing the drama this January. Four of the network’s biggest scripted series — 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Prodigal Son and The Resident — will all return with new seasons on the first month of 2021, TVLine has learned.

9-1-1 (entering Season 4) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (entering Season 2) will air back-to-back on Mondays, beginning at 8/7c. Meanwhile, The Resident (entering Season 4) and Prodigal Son (entering Season 2) will take over Tuesdays.

All told, here’s what you can expect from Fox in January, with actual premiere dates still to be announced:

MONDAYS

8 pm 9-1-1

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star

TUESDAYS

8 pm The Resident

9 pm Prodigal Son

There have been quite a few casting shake-ups in the 9-1-1 universe in recent months. For starters, the flagship series has promoted John Harlan Kim to series regular, ensuring that Chimney’s brother will become a more integral part of the group in Season 4.

Meanwhile, Lone Star is saying goodbye to Liv Tyler’s Michelle Blake — the pandemic reportedly made traveling to Los Angeles from London less than ideal for the actress — but is gaining Gina Torres (Suits) as a new member of the team.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch a promo for Fox’s slate of returning dramas — plus the video below for a specific look at what the 9-1-1 franchise has in store — then drop a comment with your thoughts. Which show(s) are you excited to have back?