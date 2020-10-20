Kaley Cuoco's Flight Attendant Has a Toxic Hookup in HBO Max Trailer

RELATED STORIES Kaley Cuoco's Flight Attendant Gets HBO Max Launch Date, Perilous Poster

Kaley Cuoco’s titular Flight Attendant has a one-night stand to remember in the HBO Max series’ first trailer. And yet, she apparently has forgotten critical (deadly?) parts of the impulsive encounter.

HBO Max also has revealed the rollout plan for the The Flight Attendant, which (akin to Love Life and Raised by Wolves) will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, Nov. 26, followed by two more episodes on Dec. 3, two episodes on Dec. 10, and then the season finale on Dec. 17.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name and described as “a story of how an entire life can change in one night,” The Flight Attendant follows the Big Bang Theory alum’s titular Cassandra Bowden, who wakes up hungover in a Dubai hotel room… with a dead body next to her, and no idea what happened. Instead of informing the police, she joins her fellow crew members on a flight to NYC, where she is met by FBI agents with a few questions about her recent layover. Unable to piece together what happened, Cassandra begins to suspect that she might be the killer.

In addition to Cuoco, who also serves as an executive producer (alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and others), The Flight Attendant‘s cast includes Zosia Mamet (Girls), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Rosie Perez (Rise), T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy), Colin Woodell (The Originals), Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Griffin Matthews (Dear White People) and Nolan Gerard Funk (Awkward).