Connie Britton Among 10 Cast in HBO's Resort-Set Limited Series White Lotus, From Enlightened Creator

A week at a tropical resort with Connie Britton? Don’t mind if we do.

The actress formerly known as Rayna James is among the cast of HBO’s The White Lotus, a six-episode limited series that follows the guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the course of one week, TVLine has learned. The self-described social satire is created, written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened).

Additional cast members include Murray Bartlett (Looking), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (The Office), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme).

Production on The White Lotus begins this month in Hawaii. White will also executive-produce the series, along with David Bernad (Enlightened, 7 Days in Hell) and Nick Hall (We Are Who We Are).

“Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself.”

Adds White, “It’s beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast. I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home.”

