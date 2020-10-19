CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Taking 'Time Off' in Wake of 'Embarrassing' Zoom Gaffe

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Biden Town Hall Sets CNN Record, Audience Falls Shy of Trump's

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is taking a leave of absence from the news network after reportedly exposing himself during a work-related Zoom call.

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” a CNN rep confirmed.

According to Vice, Toobin was participating in a Zoom call with colleagues from the New Yorker and WNYC radio last week when the incident occurred. “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said in a statement. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

The New Yorker, meanwhile, has suspended Toobin from his staff writer position while “we investigate the matter.”

Toobin’s book on the O. J. Simpson murder case served as the source material for FX’s Emmy-winning limited series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.