Adele to Host Saturday Night Live

Adele has already appeared twice on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, but when she returns for a third time, she’ll be saying hello from the other side.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner has been tapped to make her hosting debut on the show’s Oct. 24 episode (NBC, 11:30/10:30c). She’ll be joined by fellow Grammy winner H.E.R. as the musical guest.

Adele first performed on SNL in 2008, serving as the musical guest for host Josh Brolin. She returned to Studio 8H seven years later to perform for an episode hosted by Matthew McConaughey.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3, with Chris Rock, Bill Burr and Issa Rae filling in as hosts for the first three episodes. Musical guests have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White and Justin Bieber.

