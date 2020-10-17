The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 18

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in October — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max and Others

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 returning series (including black-ish, The Conners, Unsolved Mysteries and The Voice), four finales (including The Third Day and Lovecraft Country) and myriad films and specials (including the Borat sequel, a Bruce Springsteen documentary and the start of the World Series).

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 31 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Supermarket Sweep reboot premiere (ABC)

8 pm Top Gear Season 29 premiere (BBC America)

8 pm The Trouble With Maggie Cole Stateside premiere (PBS)

9 pm Lovecraft Country Season 1 finale (HBO)

9 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Card Sharks Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm The Vow docuseries finale (HBO)

MONDAY, OCT. 19

3 am Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm American Humane Hero Dog Awards (Hallmark)

8 pm The Voice Season 19 premiere (NBC)

9 pm The Third Day Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Enslaved docuseries finale (Epix)

10 pm Weakest Link time slot premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

3 am The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection special (Netflix)

7:30 pm MLB World Series Game 1 (Fox)

10:30 pm The Misery Index returns (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild – A Fang-tastic Halloween special (Hulu)

3 am My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Rebecca film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm CMT Music Awards (CMT)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 8 premiere (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm 537 Votes documentary premiere (HBO)

8 pm The Wall time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm American Ninja Warrior time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm The Conners Season 3 premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm black-ish Season 7 premiere (ABC)

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

3 am Chelsea Handler: Evolution stand-up special (HBO Max)

3 am Equal series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Roald Dahl’s The Witches film premiere (HBO Max)

9 pm Second Presidential Debate (all major networks)

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

3 am Bad Hair film premiere (Hulu)

3 am The Big Fib Season 1, Part 2 premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am On the Rocks film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Once Upon a Snowman film short premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Queen’s Gambit series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

11 pm How to With John Wilson series premiere (HBO)

