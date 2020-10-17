Ratings: Shark Tank Tops Friday With Socially Distanced Season 12 Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank opened Season 12 with 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down just a tick from its previous average (3.9 mil/0.7) and leading Friday in both measures. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on CBS, Greatest #AtHome Videos (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady, while Undercover Boss (2.7 mil/0.4) ticked up from last week’s airing opposite the NBA Finals.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) dipped, while The CW’s Masters of Illusion (718K/0.1) and World’s Funniest Animals (682K/0.1) both were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

