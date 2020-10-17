SNL: 'Badass' Savannah Guthrie Grills 'Crazy Uncle' Trump, as Biden Morphs Into Mr. Rogers During Town Hall

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Biden Town Hall Outdraws Trump's, Draws Younger Crowd

The second presidential debate might have been cancelled, but Saturday Night Live still managed to get Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden in the same sketch this weekend.

The cold open parodied the presidential candidates’ dueling town halls, with the incumbent grilled by Today‘s Savannah Guthrie (portrayed here by Kate McKinnon) and the former Vice President questioned by Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos (played by Mikey Day). The Democratic challenger entered in his signature aviators, then sat down to address undecided voters — each of whom was given a glass of warm milk and a cosy blanket. By the end of the event, Biden slipped on Mr. Rogers’ signature red cardigan and sang “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” to a mostly empty auditorium.

Meanwhile, over on NBC, “surprise badass” Guthrie told skeptics not to be mad at NBC for setting a

“thirst trap” for Trump opposite Biden’s town hall. She then proceeded to grill POTUS on everything QAnon conspiracy theories to ill-advised retweets. When told he can’t just do things like that because he’s not just someone’s “crazy uncle,” Trump suggested that his behavior was “a preview of Thanksgiving dinner in a lot of American households,” before telling all the crazy uncles out there to “stand back and stand by.”

The Trump portion of the cold open also featured Chloe Fineman’s take on not-so-undecided voter Paulette Dale (who told Trump that he had a great smile), and Ego Nwodim as “nodding woman” Mayra Joli. The latter prompted an appearance from Maya Rudolph’s Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped in to get to the bottom of this “spooky-ass Jordan Peele nonsense.”

