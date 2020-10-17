Anthony Chisholm, Oz Actor, Dead at 77

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: T'Nia Miller

Performer of the Week: T'Nia Miller Grand Army Premiere: Maliq Johnson on the Netflix Drama's 'Authentic' Look at Issues Facing Black Teens in America

Anthony Chisholm, the actor who played Burr Redding on HBO’s prison drama Oz, has died at the age of 77. Although no cause of death was immediately given, his passing was confirmed by The Katz Company.

Best known for his recurring work on Oz‘s last three seasons, Chisholm starred in a total of 23 episodes from 2001-2003. His other TV credits include Law & Order: SVU, High Maintenance, Random Acts of Flyness, Hack and last year’s Hulu drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Chisholm was a prolific stage veteran who frequently collaborated with playwright August Wilson. He starred as Wolf in the original run of Wilson’s Two Trains Running, which debuted at the Yale Repertory in 1990 and on Broadway in 1992. He also performed in Wilson’s Jitney and the first runs of Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf, the latter of which earned Chisholm a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2007.

In 2017, he returned to Broadway for the revival of Jitney, which ultimately won the Tony for Best Revival of a Play. He continued performing in the production’s national tour which spanned from September 2019 through February 2020.

Other notable credits include the cult classic Putney Swope, Jonathan Demme’s Beloved and Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq.

The actor is survived by his son, Alexander Chisholm, his daughter, Che Chisholm and her husband, plus his two grandchildren.