Supernatural Video: Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Reflect on the 'Weighty,' Teary Final Day of Filming

If there’s one thing Supernatural has taught viewers, it’s that real men do cry. So when TVLine chatted with stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki a week after they had wrapped production on the series finale, we had to ask: Just how many tears were shed on the last day of filming?

“There’s no crying in Supernatural, come on! It’s not This Is Us!” Ackles jokingly declares in the above video interview. (Don’t worry, we’ve got the visual receipts to prove Dean and Sam have very much been known to shed a tear or two… or a river of tears.) But what about after the director yelled “cut”? “No, we shotgunned beers,” Ackles says with a laugh, before admitting, “Yes, there was crying.”

In all seriousness, the final moments on set were “weighty, because we knew it was coming, and we had a long time to see it on the horizon,” Ackles shares. “And when it came, and it was there, it was almost like, I don’t know… I know I certainly broke character, I’ll tell you that much.”

“We both did,” adds Padalecki, who describes his state of mind ahead of the series’ wrap as “robotic, laser mode” so he could “stay focused” on the job and not “cry away all of Sam’s tears” or “laugh away all of Sam’s laughs.”

In the end, “I felt like if you could take, like, happiness and satisfaction and being proud and just wrapped it up in emotion, then that’s the pill that we swallowed that day,” Ackles describes. His co-star echoes the sentiment: “It was a good pill, though,” Padalecki notes. “I would take it again if I get the chance.”

Supernatural's final season is currently airing Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, with the series finale slated for Nov. 19.

Press PLAY above to hear more from Padalecki and Ackles, and stay tuned to TVLine for the rest of our Supernatural chat!