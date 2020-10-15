TVLine Items: Star Wars Vets Join LEGO Holiday Special, GH Recast and More

Disney+’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special has enlisted some franchise vets: Kelly Marie Tran (aka Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) will reprise their roles for the animated program, debuting Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Additionally, Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers) will also lend their voices.

The special “reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day,” per the official description. “Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

* General Hospital has tapped Gregory Harrison (Chesapeake Shores) to take over the role of Gregory Chase, the father of Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), EW.com reports. The character was previously played by James Read in 2018.

* MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation will kick off Season 4 with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8/7c.

* CBS All Access’ forthcoming animated comedy The Harper House, which follows an overconfident woman and her family of oddballs as they move from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town, has tapped the following actors to lead its voice cast: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Gabourey Sidibe (Empire), Nyima Funk (Key and Peele), Gary Anthony Williams (Bless the Harts) and Ryan Flynn (Stupidface).

* Epix has given a series order to Bridge and Tunnel, a six-episode half-hour dramedy written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Public Morals). Premiering Jan. 24, the show follows a group of recent college grads in 1980 as they pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. The cast includes Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why), Brian Muller (The Deuce) and Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight).

* Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls has cast Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Amrit Kaur (Star Trek: Short Treks), Reneé Rapp (Broadway’s Mean Girls) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon).

* In the Season 2 trailer for ABC’s For Life (returning Wednesday, Nov. 18), “now the real fight begins” for Aaron Wallace:

